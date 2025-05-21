Bomb hits school bus, kills 5 in Pakistan

A bomb struck a bus carrying children to an army-run school in south-western Pakistan on Wednesday and killed five people, including three children.

Dozens more were injured in the incident.

A local official told journalists the blast targeted the vehicle in the city of Khuzdar, in the restive province of Balochistan, as it took students to class.

Three children and two adults were among the dead, an army statement said.

Health officials feared the death toll could rise, as many of the 38 wounded children were in a critical condition.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a rebel group fighting for the independence of the region from Pakistan, claimed it targeted the bus, but said it was transporting the soldiers.

The violence orchestrated by sub-nationalist rebels has surged in Balochistan, a region that borders both Afghanistan and Iran, and is a hub of Chinese investment and connectivity projects.

Many people were killed in March when BLA militants hijacked a bus carrying the soldiers and their families during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now