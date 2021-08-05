BON advocates ban on importation of analogue TVs

The Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) has called on the Federal Government to ban the importation of analogue television sets into the country and reduce the cost of set-up-boxes.

This was contained in a statement issued and jointly signed on Thursday by BON’s Chairman, Mrs Sa’a Ibrahim and its Executive Secretary, Dr Yemisi Bamgbose, in Abuja.

Ibrahim disclosed that this resolution was a sequel to the position of the BON’s Central Working Committee (CWC).

“We call on Federal Government to ban importation of analogue TV sets into the country while the cost of set-top boxes should be made affordable.

“Also, the process of establishing the Society of Nigerian Broadcasters should begin immediately with a committee to work on modalities for it to begin.

“We calls for a complete review of the digitisation process specifically in the area of legal framework as the only document available remains the government white paper of 2012.

“That document does not capture contemporary technological development; it is deficient in addressing decade-long issues that have emerged since its issuance,’’ Ibrahim said.

