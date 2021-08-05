News
BON advocates ban on importation of analogue TVs
The Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) has called on the Federal Government to ban the importation of analogue television sets into the country and reduce the cost of set-up-boxes.
This was contained in a statement issued and jointly signed on Thursday by BON’s Chairman, Mrs Sa’a Ibrahim and its Executive Secretary, Dr Yemisi Bamgbose, in Abuja.
Ibrahim disclosed that this resolution was a sequel to the position of the BON’s Central Working Committee (CWC).
“We call on Federal Government to ban importation of analogue TV sets into the country while the cost of set-top boxes should be made affordable.
“Also, the process of establishing the Society of Nigerian Broadcasters should begin immediately with a committee to work on modalities for it to begin.
READ ALSO: DMO offers Nigerian govt savings bonds backed against all country’s assets
“We calls for a complete review of the digitisation process specifically in the area of legal framework as the only document available remains the government white paper of 2012.
“That document does not capture contemporary technological development; it is deficient in addressing decade-long issues that have emerged since its issuance,’’ Ibrahim said.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...