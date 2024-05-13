Boniface helps Leverkusen go 50 games unbeaten

Super Eagles forward Victor Boniface was on target for Bayer Leverkusen in their 5-0 victory over Bochum in a Bundesliga game on Sunday.

With the win, Leverkusen have now gone 50 games unbeaten.

The Xabi Alonso side who are already champions of the German topflight are now within one game of completing the first part of an invincible treble.

If Leverkusen avoid defeat in their final league game of the season – at home to Augsburg next Saturday – they will become the first team to go through a Bundesliga campaign without tasting defeat.

Bayern Munich lost just once in their title successes of 1986-87 and 2012-13.

After next weekend, Leverkusen will also face Serie A’s Atalanta in the Europa League final in Dublin on 22 May.

They will then play in the German Cup final against Kaiserslautern in Berlin three days later.

