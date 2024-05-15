Sports
Boniface voted Rookie of the Season in Germany
Super Eagles and Bayer Leverkusen forward Victor Boniface has been voted the German Bundesliga Rookie of the Season.
Boniface, who joined the club from Belgian Pro League outfit Union St Gilloise last summer, beat Xavi Simons, Ian Maatsen, and Maximilian Beier to the award.
Recall that the 23-year-old had won the monthly award a record four times in a row – from August to December 2023.
Read Also: Boniface helps Leverkusen go 50 games unbeaten
He however had a short season following an injury that forced him out for three months from January, which also led to his missing the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).
Boniface has so far registered 13 goals and three assists in the Bundesliga this season, helping Bayer Leverkusen win their first-ever Bundesliga title.
Die Werkself are also in the final of the DFB Pokal and UEFA Europa League.
