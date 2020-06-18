BORDER CLASH: India warns China on claims over disputed Galwan Valley area

India has warned the Peoples Republic of China to desist from making “exaggerated and untenable claims” on the sovereignty of the Galwan Valley area even as both nations tried to end a standoff in the high Himalayan region where their armies engaged in a deadly clash.

Responding to China’s claim to the valley, India’s foreign ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava late on Wednesday said both sides have agreed to handle the situation responsibly.

“Making exaggerated and untenable claims is contrary to this understanding,” he said in a statement.

This came a day after the Indian confirmed that 20 of its soldiers were killed by Chinese forces in a violent face-off on the disputed border area of the western Himalayas.

In a statement, the army said on Tuesday that 17 “critically injured” Indian troops succumbed to their wounds, in addition to an officer and two soldiers who had died earlier.

The troops died “in the line of duty at the stand-off location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain … taking the total that were killed in action to 20”, the statement said.

