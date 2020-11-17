Border closure not reason for imposition of $1m equity, maltreatment of Nigerians in Ghana –NiDCOM

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has refuted reports that the country’s decision to close its borders prompted Ghanaian authorities’ to clampdown on Nigerian traders doing business in Ghana by imposing $1 million equity on traders from Nigeria.

This was disclosed on Monday by the Chairman of NIDCOM, Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa who spoke on Channels Television’s breakfast programme, Sunrise daily.

She further stated during the programme that two affected Nigerian traders attempted suicide recently, noting however, that they were currently undergoing therapy.

According to her, Ghana’s treatment of Nigerian traders was based on a complex of not being able to compete, adding that the issue had been going on for years, long before Nigeria decided to close its borders.

She said; “They are not the same thing actually. There’s a reason borders were closed. You can’t be bringing in small arms and ammunition and all that and Nigeria will not take action.

READ ALSO: Resolution of dispute on $1m equity for Nigerian traders in Ghana to wait till after election —Dabiri-Erewa

“We are talking of people that have been living in your country, working very well for years. Now, I’ll ask you something; if it has to do with the borders, why didn’t they send away the big industries in Ghana? We have six banks in Ghana. Why didn’t they tell them to leave, if they are afraid of border closure? There is the gas pipeline going to Ghana, why don’t you cut it off?

“I think it boils down to this lack of trust and some kind of complex because, these Nigerian traders sell their goods at cheaper prices; you know Nigerians are very industrious. So, the reality is that the Ghanaian traders say it is really difficult to compete with the Nigerian traders.

“This thing has been on for years. In New York, three years ago, Mr President took up the matter with the Ghanaian President, and he said they are sorry about it and will open the shops. Then they opened and closed again, to their whims and caprices. I’m sure you will agree with me that we can’t continue like this,” Dabiri-Erewa added.

Join the conversation

Opinions