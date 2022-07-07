International
Boris Johnson bows to pressure, steps down as Tory Party leader after mass resignations
British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has bowed to pressure by standing down as the leader of the UK Conservative Party following a wave of resignations that had hit his government with over 50 cabinet members including ministers and their aides resigning to protest his leadership style.
However, despite the resignation, Johnson intends to carry on as the Prime Minister until at least the end of November.
The PM’s stepping down as the Tory leader follows the resignation of a dozen cabinet ministers in a space of 48 hours, including chancellor Rishi Sunak, who was the most significant resignation from the cabinet, saying he could no longer remain loyal to the prime minister.
Read also:UK Education secretary resigns after two days in office
Other ministers who resigned included Health Secretary, Sajid Javid,
Wales Secretary Simon Hart,
Brandon Lewis, the Northern Ireland Secretary, Children and Families Minister, Will Quince, Schools Minister Robin Walker, Justice Minister, Victoria Atkin, and a host of others.
The revolt that saw Johnson resign was triggered by revelations about his handling of sexual misconduct allegations against former Deputy Chief Whip, Chris Pincher.
