Borno APC backs Tinubu for 2027, urges retention of Shettima as VP

The Borno State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has thrown its weight behind President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027 and called for the retention of Vice President Kashim Shettima as his running mate.

The party made the call in communiqué issued after a high-level stakeholders’ meeting held on Sunday at the Multi-Purpose Hall of the Government House in Maiduguri.

The meeting brought together key political figures from the state, including party elders, lawmakers, and top government officials.

The communiqué, shared by the Senior Special Assistant to the Borno State Governor on Information, Dogo Shettima, described the gathering as a reaffirmation of Borno’s unwavering commitment to the Tinubu-led administration and the APC’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Present at the meeting were APC Deputy National Chairman (North) Ali Bukar Dalori, Senate Chief Whip Senator Mohammed Monguno, Senators Ali Ndume and Kaka Lawan, members of the House of Representatives, former Governor Senator Maina Ma’aji Lawan, as well as state commissioners, local government chairmen, and party executives.

Despite recent tensions—particularly comments by Senator Ali Ndume, who accused President Tinubu of nepotism in federal appointments—the stakeholders projected a united front, declaring “total and unalloyed loyalty” to the President and his leadership.

“We, the stakeholders of the APC in Borno State, reaffirm our support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and pray that he retains Senator Kashim Shettima as his Vice President for a second term,” the communiqué stated.

The meeting also commended Vice President Shettima for his dedication to national development and his role in reinforcing the President’s vision. Participants lauded Governor Babagana Zulum for his leadership in tackling insecurity and rebuilding Borno, urging him to maintain his developmental stride.

In a move to dispel rumors of a political shift, the communiqué emphasized that Borno remains firmly aligned with the APC. “Borno shall remain in APC—no merger or change of political party,” it read.

