Borno Assembly clears 19 commissioner nominees

The Borno State House of Assembly on Wednesday cleared 19 out of the 20 commissioner nominees in the state.

Governor Babagana Zulum, who dissolved his cabinet last month, sent the list of 20 nominees, including 17 former commissioners, to the House on June 14.

The House screened nine nominees on Tuesday while 10 others took their turns on Wednesday.

The only female nominee, Hajiya Zuwaira Gambo, who is out of the country, did not appear for the screening.

Gambo, the former Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, was part of Governor Zulum’s entourage to Egypt for the third edition of the Aswan Forum for Sustainable Peace and Development.

