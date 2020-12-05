BORNO ATTACK: PDP chieftain suggests legalizing, carrying of firearms

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State, Sir Chimezie Nwalozie, has declared that they may consider legalising and carrying of arms in the state due to the rising spate of insecurity.

The PDP chieftain who was reacting to the massacre o 43 rice farmers in Borno State said that it was obvious both President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the security agencies, had failed woefully in the area of security and otherwise.

Reacting further, the PDP chieftain in a statement on Friday said that if the President Buhari and the leadership of security agencies in Nigeria are really sincere, they should know that the time to rejuvenate the security apparatus in the country is now.

The PDP chieftain who issued a statement in Owerri added that one is tempted to advocate the legalization of arms for the citizenry, so that any threatened person can defend themselves to an extent.

“It is part of our nature sometimes, as humans, to want to wait for others to tell us exactly the same thing we know, we should do.

“It is obvious that both President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the security agencies have failed us woefully. In better developed countries, the security situation in Nigeria is enough to make the President resign or lead to the kind of uprising that would eventually lead to his resignation.

“However, this is Africa and the recent experience from #EndSARS is still fresh in our minds. Nevertheless, if the President is really sincere, he should know that the time to rejuvenate the security apparatus is now. The heads of the security agencies have been there for over five years and in the present circumstances, we all know that they have exhausted their strategies. We need fresh minds with fresh zeal and a new approach to tackle the menace before the terrorists begin to think of expanding their acquired territories.

“One is also tempted to advocate the legalization of arms for the citizenry. This is how any threatened person, can defend themselves to an extent. Again, one may ask if we are matured enough to handle that with the present regional tendencies problem. Indeed, Buhari and his service chiefs have failed Nigeria and Nigerians,” the PDP chieftain concluded.

