Borno begins COVID-19 vaccination in 87 centres

The Borno State government has commenced COVID-19 vaccination in 87 centres across the state.

The Acting Director, Disease Control in the State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Goni Alhaji-Abatcha, disclosed this at a meeting of stakeholders on COVID-19 on Saturday in Maiduguri.

The meeting was organized by Planned Parenthood Federation of Nigeria (PPFN) in collaboration with United Nations populations Fund (UNFPA).

Alhaji-Abatcha said the state had received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for people from 18 years and above while the AstraZeneca vaccine was available for frontline health workers and elderly persons who received their first jab in March.

He said second dose of the Moderna vaccine would be taken 28 days after the first jab.

According to him, the first phase of the inoculation exercise was 98 percent successful.

He commended UNFPA and PPFN for sensitizing the public on the pandemic.

