Borno discharges six COVID-19 patients

The University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH), on Sunday, confirmed the recovery and discharge of six COVID-19 patients in its isolation centre.

The Deputy Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC) in the hospital, Dr. Sanusi Ibrahim, who disclosed this to journalists in Maiduguri, said the discharged patients included four medical staff of the hospital and two other outside patients isolated in the hospital in the last 14 days.

According to him, a total of nine patients tested negative during the first test but six among them were negative for the second time.

He described the development as a “major stride” in the UMTH fight against COVID-19 in its isolation centre.

Ibrahim said: “The University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital is ready to improve care to our people, not only in this condition that we all know of the past victims but people with the new cases of COVID-19.”

Ibrahim also dismissed as misleading reports alleging that patients brought to the hospital were labelled COVID-19 positive by the management.

