Borno Gov orders agency to unseal Kwankwaso’s NNPP office in the state

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has ordered the State Urban Development Board to immediately unseal the Maiduguri headquarters of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The board had sealed the headquarters of NNPP on Thursday and arrested a senatorial candidate of the party, adding that the citing contravened the law.

Former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso is the presidential candidate of the NNPP.

However, the governor on Friday faulted the timing of the action

Zulum in a statement through his spokesperson, Malam Isa Gusau, ordered the reversal of the action following his knowledge of what actually happened.

The statement read in part, “The good people of Borno State are well aware that in the last three years, the Borno State Urban Development Board has been carrying out series of reforms which included sealing of some buildings operated by individuals, corporate bodies like Banks and even some government institutions which issues contravened laws relating to non compliance with Maiduguri’s town planning procedures.

“Although the board claimed to have acted in the same regard in acted against other offices, by sealing the NNPP’s headquarters for wrongful conversion of residential area for office purpose, Governor Zulum regards the board’s action as that of wrong timing.

“Zulum believes that no matter the justification, the board’s decision is bound to be given political interpretation and which could heat up the polity and cause needless distractions.

“For that reason, Governor Zulum had already directed that the board should suspend its own rule on this particular instance bordering on the NNPP. The Governor believes that reversing the decision is in the overall public interest for peace.

“Governor Zulum believes that all political parties should be free to lawfully operate and citizens should be free to associate with political parties of their choices without hindrances.

“Zulum also advised authorities dealing with issues that could involve political parties to consider the need to invite stakeholders of all existing parties for consultations and to jointly agree on conducts that should align with existing state laws and without undermining the freedom and independence of all political parties to operate in Borno State.”

