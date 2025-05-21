Borno Gov Zulum alleges politicians, soldiers colluding with Boko Haram

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has made a startling allegation that certain Nigerian politicians and members of the armed forces are acting as informants and collaborators for the Boko Haram insurgents.

Speaking during an interview on News Central’s Breakfast Central on Wednesday, Governor Zulum vowed to strengthen the state’s intelligence network and deal decisively with those sabotaging efforts to restore peace.

“We have informants and collaborators within the Nigerian armed forces, within the politicians, and within the communities. What we shall do is to strengthen our intelligence and to deal with them ruthlessly,” the governor declared. He further appealed to all stakeholders to remove “contractocracy” and politicization of insecurity, emphasizing that, “In six months, we can put an end to this madness.”

On the issue of surrendered insurgents, Zulum offered a nuanced view, acknowledging that while not all repentant fighters have fully reformed, the majority have turned a new leaf. “I cannot completely say that 100% of those people who have surrendered are doing the right thing, but I want to assure you that over 99% are doing well and are not participating in the ongoing terrorism,” he stated.

Read Also: Gowon, Akinyemi urge diplomatic patience as ECOWAS faces exit of Sahel nations

Reaffirming the need for a balanced approach to ending insurgency, the governor stressed that military force alone would never suffice. He advocated for a combination of kinetic and non-kinetic strategies—including social, political, and economic measures—to tackle the crisis holistically.

“Insurgency will never be ended by kinetic measures alone. We must ensure that the non-kinetic measures are also properly put in place,” Zulum said. He credited ongoing non-kinetic efforts, supported by the Nigerian military, for yielding positive results in the fight against insurgency.

While optimistic about the impact of rehabilitation programs, the governor acknowledged the challenges ahead. “Yes, I believe among the 500,000 or more that have repented, I cannot rule out the possibility of fewer of them going back to the bush,” he admitted.

Zulum also criticized the inadequate equipment available to the Nigerian military, suggesting that insurgents currently hold a technological edge. “The army doesn’t have the necessary equipment on ground to fight the insurgency,” he remarked, calling for improved resources to strengthen the nation’s security efforts.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now