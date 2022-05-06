Borno gov, Zulum, approves dissolution of State Executive Council

Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, has approved the immediate dissolution of the Borno State Executive Council a few weeks to the primaries of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The announcement of the dissolution, which was contained in a statement on Thursday issued by the Permanent Secretary, Administration and General Services, Danjuma Ali on behalf of Secretary to the State Government, noted that the move was to create an enabling environment for interested members of the council with political ambition to participate in forthcoming primaries and congresses of the ruling APC.

The statement also directed the affected exco members to handover affairs to permanent secretaries in their ministries.

“The dissolution is to create an enabling environment for interested members of the EXCO to legally participate in forthcoming primaries and congresses of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

“Governor Zulum expressed his deepest appreciation to members of the executive council for unquantifiable contributions while they held offices and wished them the best in future endeavors,” the statement said.

