Borno gov, Zulum, begs Boko Haram to cease fire as IDPs return home

The Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has called on members of the terrorist group, Boko Haram to cease fire as Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) move back to their ancestral homes.

Governor Zulum made the plea on Thursday in a statement issued in Ajiri village of Mafa Local Government Area while addressing hundreds of the newly returned IDPs.

He said, one passionate thing Boko Haram members should know is that the IDPs who have returned or willing to return to their communities are directly or indirectly parents or relations of the insurgents that are eager to pick up their pieces and continue their normal lives.

Governor Zulum said; ” I am using this medium to call on Boko Haram sect to lay down their arms for peace to reign in our dear state and the country at large.

READ ALSO: Gov Zulum reveals cause of proliferation of firearms by insurgents in Borno

“All our IDPs are directly or indirectly parents or relations of these insurgents who are willing to pick up their pieces and continue a normal life.

“I am happy to see you people living comfortably after your relocation from IDPs Camps to your ancestral home.

“As Government, we will do everything possible to support you. We are going to provide Ajiri community with a befitting school, hospital and market stalls among other social infrastructures.

“I am appealing to all of you to continually pray for the restoration of peace and cooperate with the security agencies in the fight against terrorism,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions