﻿Borno Gov, Zulum, blasts Infomation Minister Idris after fresh Boko Haram attack

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has blasted Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, after the latest attack by Boko Haram insurgents claimed the lives of eight people, accusing the minister of being naive about the security situation in the state and the country as a whole.

The criticism from an angry Zulum came on the heels of the attack by the insurgents who detonated an explosive device along the Damboa-Maiduguri road on Saturday, killing the victims and severely injuring over 21 others.

Zulum had last week, raised the alarm while speaking at a Special Expanded Security Meeting in Maiduguri, the state capital, condemning the renewed attacks and kidnappings carried out by the insurgents, noting that the incidents are now occurring on a daily basis without significant resistance from security forces.

While describing the situation as a serious setback for both Borno and the wider North East region, the governor had said:

“As I address this important gathering today, it is unfortunate that the renewed Boko Haram attacks and kidnappings in many communities almost on a daily basis without confrontation signalled that Borno State is losing ground”, Zulum had said.

“While my administration has been very supportive of the military and other security agencies in the fight against Boko Haram, it is disheartening to note the recent attacks and dislodgement of military formations in Wajirko, Sabon Gari in Damboa, Wulgo in Gamboru Ngala, and Izge in Gwoza, along with the killing of innocent civilians and security agencies,” he had added.

But in a statement refuting Zulum’s claims, Idris had told Nigerians to disregard the governor’s concerns suggesting that the state may be losing control to Boko Haram insurgents.

In the statement, Idris emphasized that the President Bola Tinubu‘s administration had defeated the terrorists and remained committed in combating terrorism and banditry across the nation.

“The Tinubu administration is committed to eradicating acts of banditry and terrorism across the country,” Idris said.

“The successes achieved by the security agencies in the last 18 months are an indication that, indeed, Nigeria is gradually returning to normalcy.

“Government calls on all, especially the sub-national governments, to join hands to ensure rapid eradication of the remaining pockets of criminal elements wherever they may be,” the Minister added.

However, in a statewide broadcast in the aftermath of the explosion which occurred on a road connecting the state capital Maiduguri to Damboa, Zulum, said Idris and the government’s response to his earlier cry over the activities of the sect showed a lack of empathy for the people of the state as they continue to face security challenges in the fight against Boko Haram.

He stated that the Minister’s recent comments regarding the state’s security were borne out of ignorance and called for better understanding of the situation on the ground.

“I believe the Minister of Information is naive about what is happening in the country. He doesn’t know what is ongoing in the country,” Zulum said.

“I want to advise the communities to be resilient enough. I want to advise the Nigerian Army to be resilient enough because there’s no way people will travel a distance of 700 kilometers to go to Damboa. Ordinarily, they come here to Damboa, it’s only about 100 kilometers.

“We shall ensure that travel from Maiduguri to Damboa will continue. This will not deter us from following the road, artillery, and all other security agencies to give up security along the road so that such incidents will not happen again.

“I want to assure the people of Borno State that Insha Allah, under my watch, Boko Haram will not have the capacity to do what they did before,” he stated, stating his commitment to strengthening the state’s defences and bolstering local civilian efforts, such as the work of hunters and vigilantes.

“I will keep up to the expectations of the people of Borno State by completely addressing the problem of insecurity,” he added.

