Borno gov, Zulum, reshuffles cabinet | Ripples Nigeria

The Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has reshuffled his cabinet by redeploying three commissioners.

The decision was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Secretary to the State Government, Danjuma Ali.

According to the statement, the Commissioner for Animal Resources and Fisheries Development, Juliana Bitrus was moved to the Ministry of Health and Human Services, while the Commissioner for Environment, Alhaji Lawan Walama, is now in charge of the Ministry of Animal Resources and Fisheries Development.

The statement also noted that the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Alhaji Kaka-Shehu Lawan, was given an additional role of overseeing the Ministry of Environment.

READ ALSO: Zulum hands over to deputy, begins 21-day vacation

Meanwhile, Ali noted that in another development, Zulum also approved the reconstitution of the Board of the Borno Primary Health Care Development Agency with the appointment of Ahmed Tijani as Chairman.

Ali said Zulum also approved the appointments of Dr. Joseph Jatau as the Chairman of the Borno Hospital Management Board with immediate effect, while Abubakar Suleiman was appointed the Acting General Manager of Borno Environmental Protection Agency.

According to Ali, the governor following Section 9 Subsection 1 of Borno Primary Health Care Development Agency Law, 2013, has approved the appointment of Dr. Abba Goni as Executive Director, State Primary Health Care Development Agency.

Join the conversation

Opinions