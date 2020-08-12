Latest Politics Top Stories

Borno governor gets new chief of staff

August 12, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, on Wednesday appointed Prof. Isa Marte as his new Chief of Staff.

He replaced Babagana Wakil who died last month.

The governor’s spokesman, Isa Gusau, who disclosed this in a statement, said the new chief of staff would be sworn-in on August 17.

Until his appointment, Marte was the state’s Commissioner for Higher Education.

READ ALSO: Borno govt to return 1.8m IDPs, refugees to 19 communities

He is a professor of pharmacology with a specialty in cancer research.

He is also a fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Science.

The statement read: “Zulum’s choice of Prof. Isa Hussaini Marte is in recognition of his proven capacity, a strong passion for development, unbending principles that align with the governor’s, and above all, his proven integrity.”

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!