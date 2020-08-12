Borno governor gets new chief of staff

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, on Wednesday appointed Prof. Isa Marte as his new Chief of Staff.

He replaced Babagana Wakil who died last month.

The governor’s spokesman, Isa Gusau, who disclosed this in a statement, said the new chief of staff would be sworn-in on August 17.

Until his appointment, Marte was the state’s Commissioner for Higher Education.

He is a professor of pharmacology with a specialty in cancer research.

He is also a fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Science.

The statement read: “Zulum’s choice of Prof. Isa Hussaini Marte is in recognition of his proven capacity, a strong passion for development, unbending principles that align with the governor’s, and above all, his proven integrity.”

