Borno governor suspends entire hospital staff for dereliction of duty

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has ordered the immediate suspension of all medical staff of the Ngala general hospital for dereliction of duty.

The governor took the decision after he paid an unscheduled visit to the hospital at about 11:00 a.m. on Monday and discovered that he had been left in the hands of fhi360, a non-governmental organization.

Governor Zulum, according to a statement issued on Wednesday by his Special Adviser on Media, Mallam Isa Gusau, directed all staff of the hospital including the resident doctors, nurses, pharmacists and laboratory technicians in the payroll of the Borno State government to go on immediate suspension for dereliction of duty.

He said: “This is a general hospital belonging to Borno State government but unfortunately there is no single state government staff here to attend to all these patients, and we promptly pay all of them salaries.

“These humanitarian workers from the iNGO (fhi360) are supposed to complement the state government staff but not to completely take over the hospital.

“I am directing the Borno State Hospitals Management Board, if there is any staff on the payroll of this hospital, to immediately suspend all the workers on the government payroll. I will be back to this hospital, hoping to see the opposite of what I saw on Monday.”

Ngala town is the headquarters of Ngala local government area Borno State. It is a border town that leads to Cameroon, Chad, Sudan, and the Central Africa Republic.

