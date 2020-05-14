Borno govt announces indefinite suspension of COVID-19 lockdown

The Borno State government has announced an indefinite suspension of the COVID-19 lockdown imposed on the state due to the progress recorded in the battle against the spread of the deadly virus.

Deputy Governor of the state, Alhaji Umar Kadafur who doubles as the Chairman of the state’s High-Powered Response Team for the Prevention and Control of COVID-19, made the announcement in a statement issued on Wednesday.

According to Kadafur, the success recorded in the state in the fight against COVID-19 was due to the stringent measures adopted to contain the virus, which had yielded the desired result.

He said: “In furtherance of the efforts to contain and eradicate this deadly scourge, the High Powered Committee wishes to announce the indefinite suspension of the lockdown for the time being.”

Kadafur who declared the use of face mask in all public places to be mandatory in the state noted that the suspension of lockdown was to study the situation, also warned that the government will not hesitate to revert to the status quo if the pandemic escalate.

“Henceforth, Jumma’at prayers and five daily prayers shall be observed in all mosques as recommended by the Borno State Council of Ulamas.

“Churches shall also conduct services as recommended by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

“All congregations must be observed based on strict principles of COVID-19 preventive measures which included social distancing, use of face mask and hand sanitizer,” he said.

