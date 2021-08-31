Politics
Borno govt confirms 559 cholera cases, 43 deaths
The Borno State government on Tuesday confirmed 559 fresh cholera cases in the state.
The state’s Commissioner for Health, Mrs. Juliana Bitrus, disclosed this to journalists in Maiduguri, the state capital.
She said the state had also recorded 43 deaths from the disease.
According to the commissioner, the cases were recorded in Gwoza, Kaga, Hawul, Magumeri, Dambao, Maiduguri Metropolitan, and Jere local government areas of the state.
READ ALSO: Gov Zulum bans public preaching, orders DSS to arrest any defaulting cleric
Bitrus said: “354 cases were recorded in Gwoza, with 18 deaths while Hawul recorded 126 cases with 11 deaths.
“Others were Kaga with 22 cases and two deaths, Magumeri, six cases with one death and Damboa, 39 cases plus 10 deaths. Jere recorded eight cases with one death while Maiduguri has four cases, no death.”
The commissioner said the state did not record any outbreak of the disease in 2019 and 2021.
She said the state government had constituted Rapid Response Teams for disease surveillance and control in the affected LGAs to ensure timely response on all cases.
