Borno govt denies it plans to reintegrate repentant Boko Haram fighters into communities…now

The Borno State government has denied insinuations that it is planning to reintegrate repentant Boko Haram fighters into their home communities without proper rehabilitation.

The State Commissioner for Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement, Mustapha Gubio, who disclosed this at a presentation to the visiting team of Syndicate 3 of Course 16 of the National Institute for Security Studies, in Maiduguri on Thursday, said the state government and the United Nations Development Programme were still developing the best plan for reintegrating the repentant fighters permanently into their home communities.

Gubio said though such plans could be carried out in the future, the government was not in a hurry to activate such as the repentant insurgents and their families are currently in a highly secured facility somewhere in the state.

“The repentant fighters will not be released now until the government and UNDP develop a plan of their proper resettlement and rehabilitation in the communities to avoid reprisal attempts by the offended communities,” Gubio said.

“The state government and UNDP are still discussing the best plan for the fighters. I cannot tell you when they will conclude their discussion.

“However, other insurgents, especially women and children, are being released for rehabilitation and reintegration in their home communities after discussions with the respective communities,” the Commissioner added.

There have been speculations and rumours making the rounds that repentant Boko Haram terrorists were being released into their communities, with some absorbed into the Nigerian Army on different occasions, allegations the Army hierarchy had debunked severally.

There have also been widespread fears that the insurgents who voluntarily surrendered to Nigerian troops were being returned to their various communities without proper rehabilitation, raising concerns over the safety of residents of the affected localities.

