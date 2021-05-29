Borno govt shuts down IDP camp | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Borno govt shuts down IDP camp
The Borno State government has shut down the Mohammed Goni Islamic and Legal Studies (MOGOLIS) Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Maiduguri.
The state’s Commissioner for Resettlement, Reconstruction and Rehabilitation, Mustafa Gubio, who announced the closure of the camp on Saturday, said all the 500 households taking refuge in the facility have been resettled.
Gubio said the development was in line with Governor Babagana Zulum’s promise to close some camps in Maiduguri and return all those willing to go back to their ancestral communities to engage in farming and other normal businesses.
READ ALSO: Troops kill ten Boko Haram terrorists in Borno
He said: “The closure of these camps, particularly those occupying schools and other related organisations would make room for resumption of full academic activities affected institutions.”
The Director-General of Borno State Emergency Management Agency, Hajiya Yabawa Kolo, said the decision was in line with international protocols, particularly the Kampala Convention.
Kolo said the affected households were given support and a choice to either stay in Maiduguri, Auno, or Damasak towns.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...