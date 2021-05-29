Borno govt shuts down IDP camp | Ripples Nigeria

The Borno State government has shut down the Mohammed Goni Islamic and Legal Studies (MOGOLIS) Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Maiduguri.

The state’s Commissioner for Resettlement, Reconstruction and Rehabilitation, Mustafa Gubio, who announced the closure of the camp on Saturday, said all the 500 households taking refuge in the facility have been resettled.

Gubio said the development was in line with Governor Babagana Zulum’s promise to close some camps in Maiduguri and return all those willing to go back to their ancestral communities to engage in farming and other normal businesses.

READ ALSO: Troops kill ten Boko Haram terrorists in Borno

He said: “The closure of these camps, particularly those occupying schools and other related organisations would make room for resumption of full academic activities affected institutions.”

The Director-General of Borno State Emergency Management Agency, Hajiya Yabawa Kolo, said the decision was in line with international protocols, particularly the Kampala Convention.

Kolo said the affected households were given support and a choice to either stay in Maiduguri, Auno, or Damasak towns.

Join the conversation

Opinions