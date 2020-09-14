Borno govt to recruit 84 doctors, 45 pharmacists, 365 nurses and midwives

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has approved the recruitment of 84 doctors, 45 pharmacists and 365 nurses in a bid to enhance healthcare delivery in the state.

The governor disclosed this to journalists at the end of a meeting with officials of the state’s Ministry of Health, heads of healthcare agencies, unions, and other stakeholders.

He said his administration would commence payment of stipends to students of Nursing and Midwifery, who would enter a contract with the state government after graduation.

Zulum added that his administration would be employing 365 nurses and midwives annually.

He said: “In order to provide affordable and quality healthcare delivery to residents of Borno, the government has approved the appointment of 365 nurses and midwives.

”About 50 of them were recruited on a contract basis and the rest are fresh graduates of College of Nursing and Midwifery.

“In relation to this, we have directed the recruitment of 84 doctors, 45 Pharmacists and other 100 supporting staff.

“Another milestone achievement we want to make is to ensure construction of doctors, nurses and midwives’ quarters.

“We shall increase the capacity of the general hospital and other hospitals in the state with a view to providing the needed healthcare delivery in the state.”

