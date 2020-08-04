Borno govt to return 1.8m IDPs, refugees to 19 communities

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, said on Monday at least 1,860,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and refugees who fled the state in the last five years over Boko Haram insurgents’ attacks would return home soon.

Zulum, who disclosed this while receiving the Deputy Humanitarian Coordinator for the United Nations, Alexander Kishara, at the Government House, Maiduguri, said the state government had commenced moves to ensure the safe return of the displaced persons to 19 communities in the state.

The communities are -Damasak, Banki, Kauwuri, Ajiri, New Marte, Baga, Ngoshe, Kirawa, Kukawa, Mairari and Mallam Fatori, located on shores of Lake Chad.

Others are Wulgo, Koine, Gajibo, Warabe, Logmani, Sandiya, Dalwa and Malari.

The governor said the state government would ensure the security of lives and properties in the communities.

“There are over 300,000 refugees to be repatriated from Cameroon and Niger. These people left their ancestral home after fleeing Boko Haram attacks to taking refuge in the countries hosting them.

“The government will provide an enabling environment for the IDPs and refugees to restore their means of livelihoods,” Zulum said.

