BORNO: House of Reps member engages 300 medical personnel to fight spread of COVID-19

A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) representing Jere Federal Constituency of Borno State, Engr. Satomi Ahmad, has engaged the services of 300 medical personnel to help stem the spread of COVID-19 in his constituency.

Ahmad who revealed this to journalists on Wednesday in Maiduguri during the flag-off of mobile clinic also used the opportunity to dispel insinuations in some quarters that COVID-19 was a fraud while also advising that all hands must be on deck to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

He said that he decided to engage the services of the medical personnel and medical students within his constituency to create awareness and fight the pandemic stating that COVID-19 is not a death sentence.

Ahmad said; “COVID-19 is not a death warrant and people should understand that it is an illness and with adequate awareness together we can fight it.

“I came up with the team of medical personnel and medical students within my constituency to create awareness and fight this pandemic.

“All hands must be on deck to provide basic information that can help prevent the spread of this virus and to save lives.

“We have engaged 300 medical personnel include medical doctors, Medical Laboratory Scientists, Radiographers, Nurses and Paramedics.

“They are to work in six wards of my constituency with local leaders to go house to house to distribute 100,000 of face masks and PPE to the people,” he said

The lawmaker explained that the project was not part of his constituency projects but people of like minds joined hand with him to provide the funds to set up the project.

“The project you are seeing here is worth N200 million so I am here to save my people.

“The funds are not from the National Assembly and it is support from like minds so that all of us can fight this pandemic together.

“There is a need for awareness of the local community that is why we have to make it in a different form than would suit my people.

“I decided to come up with this as they provided medical assistance to the people when they discover any symptom related to COVID-19 they can advise, sensitized and make referrals to the hospital.

“We provide hand washing stations, soaps and hand sanitizer so that they can believe it is real,” he concluded.

