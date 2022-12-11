Borno House Speaker raises the alarm, says Boko Haram in control of two LGAs

The Speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly, Abdulkarim Lawan, has raised an alarm over the renewed activities of the Boko Haram terrorists whom he said, were now in control of two local government areas in the state.

Though the Federal Government has continued to deny that no territory in the country is in the control of terrorists, Lawan claims that Guzamala and Kukawa local government areas in Borno North Senatorial District are being controlled by the insurgents.

Lawan who is the lawmaker representing Guzamala in the House, made the revelation on Sunday while briefing newsmen, called on the military to raise up its game to dislodge the terrorists from the councils.

“There is no peace in Guzamala Local Government Area because there is still no civilian or military presence there,” the lawmaker said.

“I have consistently pleaded with the federal government to deploy security there so that the civil population can return. This situation is not restricted to my local government alone. The situation applies to Kukawa Local Government Area as well.

“The state government had relocated the IDPs from Kukawa back to their community, but the place remains a no-go area for public officers like me or even the local government chairman and his councillors.

“In the case of Guzamala, there hasn’t been a single military presence in the entire local government.

“The local government is still under the control of Boko Haram. The local government headquarters is deserted, and no sane human being lives there because the entire place is being controlled by Boko Haram.

‘’What we are saying is that two local government headquarters – Gudumbali and Kukawa towns are no-go areas for civic activities because Boko Haram is in control. And this should worry the federal government.

“We, the people from those local government areas, are being affected by this setback because we have been left out for many years in the massive development projects that the state government has been deploying to other local government areas.

“These two council areas have received nearly zero developmental projects under the leadership of Professor Babagana Zulum in the last three and half years,’’ he lamented.

