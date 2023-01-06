Borno is 90% safe for elections to take place – Zulum

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, allayed fears on the safety of the state for next month’s elections.

The governor, who addressed State House correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said the state was 90 percent safe for the elections starting on February 25 with the presidential and National Assembly polls.

He said the security situation in the state has greatly improved in the last few months.

Borno State is the hotbed of the Boko Haram insurgency with tens of thousands killed and more than two million others displaced by the insurgents since 2011.

Zulum said: “The people of Borno state voted during the 2015 election. They also voted during the 2019 election.

READ ALSO: Borno lawmaker vows APC will do ‘all it takes’ to win 2023 elections

“Can you compare the security situation in 2019 and 2015 and now? The security situation has improved tremendously by over 90 percent so we don’t have any problem. Eligible voters can go and cast their votes on election day, Inshallah, in Borno State, we don’t have any problem.

“We are thankful that there is great improvement in terms of security in Borno state. We are doing very well now, rehabilitation and resettlement is also going very well.

“We are looking forward to seeing how we can rehabilitate Maiduguri, Gamborun-Gala road and then Maiduguri-Banke road with a view to opening up opportunities for the people to earn their means of livelihood.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now