A police officer abducted along Damboa – Biu Road, Borno State by the Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) has been executed

Sources reliably informed Zagazola Makama, a Counter-Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in the Lake Chad that on Sunday 7 April 24, at about 1000hrs, the police officer with wife and children, were on transit from Damboa to Biu for Eid break but unfortunately went through a banned route.

It was later reported that the policeman and his family were abducted by suspected ISWAP terrorists around Shokotoko general area located approximately 73/km south of Damboa.

However, later in the evening, the wife and his children were released, while the police officer was executed by the terrorists.

