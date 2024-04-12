Metro
Borno: ISWAP terrorists execute abducted policeman, free wife, children
A police officer abducted along Damboa – Biu Road, Borno State by the Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) has been executed
Sources reliably informed Zagazola Makama, a Counter-Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in the Lake Chad that on Sunday 7 April 24, at about 1000hrs, the police officer with wife and children, were on transit from Damboa to Biu for Eid break but unfortunately went through a banned route.
Read also: I’m happy as a single lady, marriage is no insurance —BBNaija’s Vee
It was later reported that the policeman and his family were abducted by suspected ISWAP terrorists around Shokotoko general area located approximately 73/km south of Damboa.
However, later in the evening, the wife and his children were released, while the police officer was executed by the terrorists.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...