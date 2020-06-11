Borno, Katsina killings disturbing —Reps

The House of Representatives on Thursday decried the continued killing of innocent people by Boko Haram terrorists and bandits in the North-East and North-West parts of the country.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Defence, Babajimi Benson, in a statement issued in Abuja, charged the military to take decisive action against the criminals.

He described the violent attacks on harmless residents as disturbing and unacceptable.

Suspected Boko Haram fighters had on Tuesday attacked the Foduma Kolomaiya community in Gubio local government area of Borno State and killed more than 50 people.

Also gunmen suspected to be bandits raided some communities in Faskari local government area of Katsina State and killed an unspecified number of people.

Angered by the continued killing of innocent people by the bandits and other criminal elements, some people staged a rally in Katsina on Tuesday and destroyed posters and billboards displaying images of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Muhammadu Buhari.

Benson, who extended his sympathy to the governments and the entire people of the two states, said the death of any individual in Nigeria, especially from insecurity, should be a source of concern to all.

“It is disheartening that at a time the military was making gains in the fight against insurgents and bandits, the criminals could strike in these communities and kill that large number of people,” the lawmaker lamented.

