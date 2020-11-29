BORNO KILLINGS: Gbajabiamila calls for more military action against Boko Haram fighters

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Sunday condemned the killing of 43 rice farmers in Zabarmari, Borno State, by Boko Haram insurgents.

In a statement issued by its Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, the speaker said the incident had once again brought to the fore the need for more military action against the terrorists.

He said it was unfortunate that the farmers were killed in a “most gruesome manner” at a time the country was focusing on self-sufficiency in rice production.

Gbajabiamila said: “It is unfortunate that 43 of our countrymen lost their lives to the barbaric and inhuman action of the insurgents at this time. This incident is one too many for us as a country. Here were innocent citizens going about their lives of looking for their daily bread to cater for their families; but were murdered in a most gruesome manner.

“Their lives should not go in vain. This should call for more action from our military. As a House, we are ever ready to give them all the necessary support, especially through budgetary allocation, to deal decisively with the insurgents. My heart goes out to the families of the murdered farmers.”

The jihadists had on Saturday killed the rice farmers in the village near Maiduguri, the state capital.

The terrorists reportedly first tied up the farmers, who were working in rice fields, before slitting their throats.

