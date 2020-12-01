BORNO KILLINGS: Senate renews call for sack of service chiefs

The Senate on Tuesday renewed its call to President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the service chiefs over the failure of the military and other security agents to secure Nigeria.

The Senate made the call in its reaction to last Saturday’s gruesome murder of 43 rice farmers by Boko Haram insurgents in Borno State.

At a plenary in Abuja, the upper legislative chamber asked Buhari to replace the security chiefs with fresh and competent hands immediately.

The lawmakers also urged the president to restructure and remodel the nation’s security architecture.

Senate demanded a probe into the allegation of corruption against some top military officers in the country.

The Senate implored President Buhari to aggressively negotiate with the nation’s neighbouring countries for multinational cooperation to strengthen the war against insurgency.

The parliament directed the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and North East Development Commission (NEDC) to provide succour and psychological support for the families of the victims.

The Senate also charged the Federal and state governments to address issues fueling insecurity in the land.

