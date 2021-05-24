Borno lawmaker sacks aide for praising Shekau’s 'courage' | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Borno lawmaker sacks aide for praising Shekau’s ‘courage’
A member of the House of Representatives from Borno State, Abdulkadir Rahis, has sacked one of his aides, Bukar Tanda, for extolling the virtues of the leader of the Boko Haram sect, Abubakar Shekau, after news of his death in the hands of rival terror group, ISWAP.
Following reports that Shekau had blown himself up when ISWAP fighters cornered him in his stronghold in the Sambisa Forest, Tanda had reportedly taken to his Facebook page to exalt the terror leader by saying he was not only a true hero, but a man of courage.
“I admire and appreciate his (Shekau) courage to terminate his life. He lived a life of a hero and died a true hero. He did it in such a way that not even traces of his corpse will be found,” Tanda had written.
Shortly after the now deleted post went viral, Rahis, who represents Borno Central Federal Constituency at the Lower Chamber, gave him the sack letter and further distanced himself from his aide.
In the letter relieving Tanda of his appointment on Monday, entitled, ‘Notification of termination of appointment’, Rahis said:
“I wish to formally write and notify you of the termination of your appointment as my legislative aide forthwith.
“Your actions, utterances and opinions of recent are at variance with my interests, that of my constituency and our great party, APC.
“This letter also serves as a disclaimer to any action or position you took or wish to take, on any matter that may have the remotest connection with me in a person or my office.”
Rahis who was said to be highly embarrassed by the post from his aide, told an associate that he was fed up with Tanda’s incessant misdemeanor and had warned him several times to desist from such to no avail.
By Isaac Dachen
