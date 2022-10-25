Borno lawmaker vows APC will do ‘all it takes’ to win 2023 elections

A member of the Borno State House of Assembly, Mohammed Ali Gajiram, vowed on Tuesday the All Progressives Congress (APC) would do all it takes to win the 2023 general elections in the state.

Gajiram, who represents Nganzai Constituency in the Assembly, was heard in an audio clip recorded during a meeting with his supporters, threatening in Hausa language that the ruling party would do whatever it takes, including killng of oponents, to win next year’s elections.

He said: “If they dare come out, there is no one as brave as them. Let them come out, we’ll beat them blue-black with sticks.

“Let them come and see, even the last time they came, it was because we weren’t in town. But now we’re back, let them come and meet us. If we do not deal with them, we’re not born lawfully.

“In 2023 election, we will kill them all to win. Let them just come out, we will finish them.”

