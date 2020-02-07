BORNO: NAF jet fighters pound Boko Haram/ISWAP camp

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has confirmed the destruction of camps housing Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in Kaza, Ngala Local Government Area of Borno State.

This was revealed in a statement on Friday by the Director, Public Relations and information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, who revealed that the airstrike which witnessed the destruction of logistics and supplies belonging to the insurgents was executed on Feb. 5.

Daramola further informed that NAF got intelligence reports that some ISWAP members had relocated from nearby Tongule, prompting the airstrike.

Speaking further, Daramola said that there are also reports that some ISWAP elements had already set up camps in a cluster of compounds in Kaza, along with their logistics suppliers.

“The identified location within the settlement was attacked by the ATF’s fighter jets after confirmatory Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, showed significant presence of terrorists.

“This resulted in the destruction of the structures and the neutralization of some of the ISWAP fighters,” he said.

