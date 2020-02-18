BORNO: NAF jet pounds Boko Haram/ISWAP hideout

An Islamic State of West Africa Province training camp at Kirta Wulgo on the fringes of the Lake Chad in the northern part of Borno State has been bombed by fighter jets of the Nigerian Air Force.

The onslaught on the hideout of the terrorist was made known on Monday by NAF spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola who revealed that the operation was carried out by officers of the air interdiction campaign “Operation Rattle Snake 3 ”.

Daramola said that the airstrike was launched on the hideout of the terrorists on Sunday after credible intelligence reports as well as series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions established that some structures within the settlement were being used by the insurgents to house and train their fighters.

READ ALSO: Court issues order for arrest of ex-Customs boss Dikko

He said; “The ATF dispatched an enhanced force package of attack aircraft to engage the identified locations within the settlement.

“The fighter jets took turns attacking the target area in successive passes taking out the training facilities.

“NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, would sustain its air campaign to shape the battle space in the northeast for the effective conduct of further ground and air operations,” Daramola added.

Join the conversation

Opinions