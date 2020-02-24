Borno observes one day prayer session for peace

Borno State on Monday observed a prayer and fasting session in compliance with Governor Babagana Zulum’s directive.

The governor had last Friday declared a one-day prayer and fasting session throughout Borno State to ensure the return of peace to the state that had been widely acknowledged as a hotbed of Boko Haram insurgency.

The governor in his address to the people of the state expressed optimism that the spiritual exercise would ensure a divine turnaround in the state situation.

He said: “Before these recent incidents, many communities also came under varying degrees of murderous attacks in the north, south and central parts of Borno State.

“I know we have ceaselessly sought divine intervention in our individual and group prayer sessions. These notwithstanding, this time around, I will like us to seek Allah’s intervention, not as individuals and groups, but as an entire state.

READ ALSO: Fire guts Lagos dumpsite

Governor Zulum said he shared “the grief of those who had lost their loved ones to terror attacks in the state.

He added: “I feel the trauma of hundreds of thousands of fellow citizens who have lost everything and have been forced to live in makeshift shelters and rely on food and non-food aid as internally displaced persons and refugees in neighboring countries.

“Beyond sharing the grief and pains of fellow citizens, I assure you, that we have never for one second, ignored our constitutional and moral obligations towards you, the good people of Borno State.”

Join the conversation

Opinions