Borno paid N19m to fake workers, discovered babies in payrolls – Gov Zulum
The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, said on Saturday the state government discovered names of babies in staff payroll during a verification exercise in the state.
The governor disclosed this during the Menwara Cultural Festival in Shani Town, Shani local government area of the state.
Zulum said monthly salaries and allowances paid to the fake employees were siphoned by corrupt government officials.
According to him, the exercise was aimed at sanitizing the civil service by removing ghost workers from the government’s payrolls.
The governor said: “Let me inform you that at the end of the verification exercise, names of babies were found in the payrolls while N19 million was paid to fake employees in Shani Local Government Area monthly.
“It was discovered that one family alone has 300 fake employees and if this trend continues, I am afraid, Shani LGA may not be able to pay the monthly salaries of its employees, in the future.”
