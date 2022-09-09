Borno PDP accuses Gov Zulum of harassment, intimidation

The Borno State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has accused the state Governor, Babagana Zulum, of using state security apparatus to harass and intimidate its members.

The Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, Amos Adziba, raised the alarm on Thursday following the “arrest, harassment and torture of some members of the party by members of the Civilian Joint Task Force on Wednesday.”

In a statement issued by Adziba, the party alleged that the arrest of the members was carried out under the directive of the state government in Konduga Local Government Area of the state as part of the grand plan to intimidate the opposition.

Adziba also lamented the attacks on her members by different functionalities of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Zulum to stop resort to intimidation, to muscle and silent the opposition in the state, lamenting that the attacks on its members was getting out of hand.

“There is no where in the country where party members are being harassed like this before.

“The APC in Borno should stop intimidating our members, we will no longer take it; enough is enough. They don’t need to attack us; they should fulfill what they promise us.

“Enough of this, we are not in a military era. What I am telling them is that God is not sleeping. When the time comes, the people will speak through their votes.

“We will not be intimidated or distracted, there will not be impunity, there will be zero tolerance to imposition of candidates.

“We are law-abiding citizens. we did not flout any law. They should know that only God and Nigerians would decide the APC’s fate. No amount of persecution will alter God’s will in the polls,” Adziba said in the statement.

