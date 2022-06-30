Borno PDP suspends chairman for alleged anti-party activities

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Borno State on Thursday suspended its chairman, Alhaji Zannah Gadama, for alleged anti-party activities.

The party announced the chairman’s suspension in a communique issued at the end of an emergency meeting signed by its legal adviser in the state, Mr. Abdu Jidda, in Maiduguri.

The meeting was attended by members of the State Working Committee, chairmen, and secretaries from the 27 local government areas of the state, among others.

It read: “The chairman is hereby suspended for a period of one month, while his deputy, Malam Bunu Garba Satomi takes over with immediate effect.

“Apart from breach of the 2017 party’s constitution, Section 58 (a, b, c, d, f, and j) as amended, by not calling a meeting, financial misappropriation and recklessness with funds of the party, Gadama and some of his close allies have been involved in anti-party activities, which has denied the party chance of winning any elective positions in recent times in the state.

READ ALSO: Attack on Borno governor’s convoy reinforced calls for rejig of Nigeria’s security architecture – PDP

“Therefore, after extensive deliberation today, we came out with three-Resolutions; pursuant to the powers bestowed on this meeting by Section 53(3), Zanna Gadama is hereby suspended with immediate effect for a period of one month pending further investigation.

“Secondly, the state deputy chairman in person of Bunu Garba Satomi should immediately assume duty in acting capacity during the period of the suspension.

“Thirdly, we call on the National leadership of our great party, PDP to act urgently and restore sanity in the Borno State Chapter of the party.

“The people of Borno today are in dire need of good governance and are looking up to the PDP as the only party that will rescue them from the clutches of poverty, joblessness, and injustice.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now