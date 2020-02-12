Borno residents boo Buhari over unending Boko Haram attack

A crowd of Borno residents on Wednesday booed President Muhammadu Buhari during his visit to Borno State to commiserate with the people over last Sunday attack on stranded travelers by Boko Haram fighters.

At least 30 persons were killed by the marauders.

In viral videos on Twitter, residents, including children, were seen expressing their disapproval as the President’s convoy drove past the state capital, Maiduguri.

They were heard chanting, “Bama yi! Bama so! (We don’t want! We are not doing!)”

Others also chanted in Hausa “Buhari, we don’t like you. We don’t want you anymore.”

President Buhari on Wednesday returned from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where he attended the 33rd summit of the African Union (AU) and made the Northeastern state his first port of call.

