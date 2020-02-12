Latest Politics

Borno residents boo Buhari over unending Boko Haram attack

February 12, 2020
Buhari
By Ripples Nigeria

A crowd of Borno residents on Wednesday booed President Muhammadu Buhari during his visit to Borno State to commiserate with the people over last Sunday attack on stranded travelers by Boko Haram fighters.

At least 30 persons were killed by the marauders.

In viral videos on Twitter, residents, including children, were seen expressing their disapproval as the President’s convoy drove past the state capital, Maiduguri.

They were heard chanting, “Bama yi! Bama so! (We don’t want! We are not doing!)”

Others also chanted in Hausa “Buhari, we don’t like you. We don’t want you anymore.”

READ ALSO: Buhari in Maiduguri on condolence visit over Auno massacre

President Buhari on Wednesday returned from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where he attended the 33rd summit of the African Union (AU) and made the Northeastern state his first port of call.

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!