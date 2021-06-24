News
Borno school reportedly suspends students for refusing to welcome Buhari
Borno State College of Nursing and Midwifery has reportedly suspended 20 students for failing to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari during his visit to the state recently.
The President visited the state last week to commission projects initiated by Governor Babagana Zulum.
In a letter that had gone viral on social media, the students were suspended for one week for disobedience.
The students’ suspension began on June 21 ends June 28.
The letter read: “You are hereby suspended from the college for one week with effect from today 21st June 2021 for disobedience of executive order to welcome the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, GCON (on the 17th of June 2021).
READ ALSO: Buhari visits Borno on one-day working tour
“You are expected to report back to college on the 28th of June 2021 along with your parent or guardian.”
The college Provost, Hajiya Rukaya Shettima, who confirmed the students’ suspension, however, said they were not punished for refusing to welcome the President.
She said the affected students were suspended because of their persistent disobedience to instruction and orders of the school management.
Victor Uzoho
