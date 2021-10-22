Borno to close IDPs camps by December 31

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, said on Friday the state government would close all Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in Maiduguri, the state capital, by December 31.

The governor disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

He said the decision to close the camps in Maiduguri was informed by the recent improvement in the security situation in the state.

According to him, the government decided to close the camps to enable the displaced persons to return to their ancestral homes.

Zulum said: “I came to brief the President on the efforts made by the Borno State government in ensuring the return of the IDPs to their homes.

“So far so good, Borno State government has started well and arrangements have been concluded to ensure the closure of all IDPs camps that are inside Maiduguri metropolis on or before December 31, 2021.”

The governor stressed that arrangements had also been concluded with the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs for the safe return of displaced persons currently residing in neighbouring Niger Republic and Cameroon.

He added: “In addition to that, Borno State government is also making efforts in collaboration with the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs to continue with the repatriation of Nigerians that are living in Minawo camp in Cameroon.

“Furthermore, on November 27, Borno State government will ensure the resettlement of IDPs that are living in Diffa Province of Niger to Malumfatari, a local government area in Borno State, where now, we don’t have a human population, because of the insurgency.”

Zulum commended the security agencies for their support and efforts in the restoration of peace to troubled local government areas in the state.

“To this effect, the Nigerian military is providing all the needed support to the government of Borno State.

“I am pleased to inform you also that the Chief of Naval Staff has ensured the return of Naval Base to Baga last month,” the governor concluded.

