Borno, Yobe reject state police, additional states in constitution review | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Borno, Yobe reject state police, additional states in constitution review
Borno and Yobe States have rejected calls for the creation of additional states, local councils and state police in the country.
The two neighbouring states made their positions known in separate presentations at the ongoing public hearing on the 1999 Constitutional review held on Wednesday in Bauchi.
The Speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly, Alhaji Abdulkareem Lawan, said the state was opposed to the creation of additional states and state police.
He said: “Borno State is already devastated for now. We don’t need additional states and local government councils because some of the councils just bear names without people.
“So, there is no need for the creation of state and local governments out of the present Borno State.”
Lawan added that Borno does not need a state police because the state government has established the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) to enhance security in the state.
He, however, called for gender equality and increased women participation and other vulnerable persons in governance.
In his submission, the Yobe State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Saleh Samanja, advocated the retention of the existing states and local councils’ structure.
Samanja said: “We recommend that the existing number of states and local governments in the country be maintained and strengthened.
“The existing states and local government councils are not adequately funded to execute viable developmental projects, not to even talk of creating additional ones.”
The commissioner stressed that Yobe strongly opposed the establishment of state police as canvassed in some quarters.
“The state police can be abused for political reasons and create more insecurity. Instead, measures should be put in place to encourage community policing under strict supervision,” he added.
