Boss Mustapha: Adamawa APC suspends ward executives indefinitely

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State has suspended indefinitely, the party executives in the Gwadabawa ward of Yola North local government area of the state over the purported suspension of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

The APC leadership in Gwadabawa ward on Wednesday suspended Mustapha from the party for alleged anti-party activities.

The decision followed the party’s defeat at the SGF’s polling units during the just concluded general elections.

However, the APC executive committee in the state immediately voided the suspension and directed local government officials to form a disciplinary committee on the matter.

The APC Secretary in the state, Dr. Raymond Chidama, confirmed the suspension of the ward executives at a news conference on Saturday in Yola.

He said the State Working Committee (SWC) headed by Chief Samaila Tadawus received the resolution of the APC executive committee in Yola North LGA on the unconstitutional conduct of the ward executives and acted accordingly in the interest of the party in the state.

READ ALSO: APC voids Boss Mustapha’s suspension, says it’s unconstitutional

He said the Yola North LGA executive committee recommended the indefinite suspension of the ward executives and the formation of a caretaker committee to manage the party at that level.

Chidama said the SWC also considered the confidence reposed on the SGF by President Muhammadu Buhari who had given him National Honour, several letters of commendation, and appointment as chairman of key Federal Government committees and councils, including the Presidential Transition Committee.

He stressed that the SWC viewed the activities of ward executives as an embarrassment to President Buhari, APC national chairman, and the party.

The secretary said: “The SWC, therefore, approved the removal from office of all executive committee members of Gwadabawa ward with immediate effect.

“Indefinite suspension of the executive committee members of Gwadabawa ward from the party and constitution of a seven-man committee as recommended has been approved.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now