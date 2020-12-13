Boss Mustapha goes on isolation over COVID-19 fears

The Secretary of the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, has proceeded on self-isolation after some members of his household contracted COVID-19.

Mustapha, who is also the chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, disclosed this in a statement titled: “Some members of SGF’s household test positive to COVID-19,” issued on Sunday.

The statement read: “I would like to inform the general public that some members of my household tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday (Saturday) evening.

“Although they are currently asymptomatic, they have been isolated and are receiving care in one of the government treatment centres.

“My wife and I tested negative, but will remain in self-isolation and work from home according to protocols by the health authorities.

“I would like to remind all Nigerians that COVID-19 is real. As the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control announced last week, we are recording an increase in cases across several states.

“Please stay safe and protect yourself. Adhere to all public health and safety measures so that we do not lose the gains we have made in the fight against COVID-19.

“As a family, we covet your prayers.

“Please take responsibility for yourself and to protect our country!”

