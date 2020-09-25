Bosso, Amoo, others appointed head coaches of national youth teams | Ripples Nigeria

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has composed new technical crews for a number of National Teams, with Isah Ladan Bosso and Fatai Amoo landing top spots.

One-time U20 Boys’ Head Coach, Bosso, makes a return to the team, with Christopher Danjuma retaining the U20 Girls’ lead role, and Bankole Olowookere emerging as Head Coach of the U17 girls, Flamingos, while Amoo will head the U17 boys’ squad.

All these were made known by the football house in a statement released on its official website on Friday.

Danjuma is returning to the U20 girls, Falconets, while the U17 girls’ crew will be headed by Bankole Olowookere.

The U15 boys’ crew will be led by Omoniyi Haruna Ilerika Usman while Abdullahi Tyabo Umar heads the crew for the U13.

Read Also: New Super Falcons coach to be announced soon, says Pinnick

THE FULL LIST

U20 BOYS: Isah Ladan Bosso (Head Coach); Oladuni Oyekale (Assistant Coach); Jolomi Atune Alli (Assistant Coach); Samaila Marwa Keshi (Assistant Coach/Scout); Suleiman Shuaibu Akanmu (Goalkeeper Coach)

U17 BOYS: Fatai Amoo (Head Coach); Ahmed Lawal Dankoli (Assistant Coach); Nnamdi Onuigbo (Assistant Coach); Hassan Abdallah (Assistant Coach/Scout); Danlami Kwasau (Goalkeeper Coach)

U20 GIRLS: Christopher Danjuma (Head Coach); Moses Aduku (Assistant Coach); Bilkisu Tijani (Assistant Coach); Charity Nwere Nnedinma (Assistant Coach/Scout); Audu Yahaya (Goalkeeper Coach)

U17 GIRLS: Bankole Olowookere (Head Coach); Queen Okpa (Assistant Coach); Adanna Nwaneri (Assistant Coach); Moroof Nojimu (Assistant Coach/Scout); Mohammed Abubakar Ndanusa (Goalkeeper Coach)

U15 BOYS: Omoniyi Haruna Ilerika Usman (Head Coach); Bassey Patrick (Assistant Coach); Olubunmi Haruna (Assistant Coach); Mohammed Kalli Kachalla (Assistant Coach/Scout); Baruwa Olatunji (Goalkeeper Coach)

U13 BOYS: Abdullahi Tyabo Umar (Head Coach); Salisu Ibrahim (Assistant Coach); Bamai Bukar (Assistant Coach); Mohammed Kwairanga (Assistant Coach); Ifeanyi Uba (Assistant Coach/Scout); Abubakar Abdullahi (Goalkeeper Coach)

Join the conversation

Opinions