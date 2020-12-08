Bosso reiterates Flying Eagles’ target is to emerge WAFU Cup winners

Ahead of their second group game at the ongoing WAFU U-20 tourney, Flying Eagles coach, Ladan Bosso has reiterated that his team’s target was to win.

The Flying Eagles were held to a 1-1 draw in their opening match of the competition against Cote d’Ivoire, and are set to face Ghana on Wednesday.

Bosso, speaking ahead of the matchday two clash in Benin Republic, pointed out possible reasons why the team failed to clinch victory over Cote d’Ivoire.

“I thought we did enough to pick up the three points against the Ivorians but we lost concentration towards the tail end of the game and were punished for it,” the coach said.

“We controlled the game for most parts and should have won but the red card destabilised my boys and put us out of sync tactically.”

About their second game against the U-20 boys of Ghana, Bosso said the Flying Eagles cannot afford to lose the game, as their target remains the trophy.

“The clash with Ghana will be tough but we are ready,” he added.

“The boys understand what is at stake and I have confidence they will do the nation proud.

“Our target here remains the same: winning the tournament and qualifying for the CAF U20 Cup of Nations in Mauritania.”

Also speaking during the pre-match conference was Mike Zaruma, who captained the Flying Eagles against Cote d’Ivoire.

“Taking only one point from the tie with the Ivorians was a tough one because we played better and created more chances to win the game,” said Zaruma.

“Now, Ghana is the focus. We know that we must win to enhance our chances of reaching the knockout stages.

“I believe in what we can do as a team. We are ready to pick the three points against Ghana in order to make Nigerians happy.”

The Flying Eagles will take on their Ghanaian counterparts on Wednesday.

