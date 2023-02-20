Bosso says Nigeria’ll achieve ‘biggest goal’ of qualifying for W’Cup despite Senegal loss

Flying Eagles head coach, Ladan Bosso has expressed confidence in his team despite falling to a disappointing defeat to Senegal in their opening game in Egypt.

The team were beaten 1-0 by their fellow West Africans in Group A at the ongoing U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Bosso, who was speaking after the defeat, said he was confident that the team would bounce back.

He stared that Nigeria’s biggest goal at the tournament was to qualify for the World Cup, that is, to reach the semifinal stage.

Read Also: Flying Eagles begin AFCON campaign with defeat to Senegal

“We take advantage of tournaments like this in order to develop our level and work to fix our mistakes,” Bosso was quoted by CAFonline

“In the end, I trust the team and their ability to qualify for the next round, and that we will achieve our biggest goal, which is to reach the World Cup.”

Bosso’s boys, who are reigning WAFU-A champions, will battle against the hosts Egypt in their next outing before facing Mozambique in their final group game.

The 2023 U-20 World Cup will take place from May 20 to June 11, 2023, and four African teams will be represented. The tournament will be held in Indonesia.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now